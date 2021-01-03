Antiample Trading Up 36.7% Over Last Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Antiample token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $623,632.83 and $324.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

