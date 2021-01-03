Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

ANFGF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

