Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Anyswap has a market cap of $2.48 million and $1.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,486,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

