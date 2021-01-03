Apex (CPX) Market Cap Tops $2.33 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Apex has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Apex has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $6,740.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

