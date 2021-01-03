API3 (API3) Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00005407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $25.16 million and $8.65 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.