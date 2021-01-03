apM Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $359,093.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $359,093.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

