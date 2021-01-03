Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.02 million and the highest is $54.72 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $68.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $218.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.83 million to $220.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.58 million to $216.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

