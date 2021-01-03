APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $4.12 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $334,564.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

