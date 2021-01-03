Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.60 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $4.75 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

