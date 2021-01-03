Argentum Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

