Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Arion has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Arion has a total market capitalization of $74,222.79 and $48.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,397,125 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

