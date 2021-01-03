ArtByte (ABY) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00488531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

