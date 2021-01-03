Aryacoin (AYA) Trading 34.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $8.04 million and $314,085.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

