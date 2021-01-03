Atheios Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market capitalization of $22,757.38 and $46.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.