ATLANT Price Tops $0.0309 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 147.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $193.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.