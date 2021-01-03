ATN Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One ATN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. ATN has a total market capitalization of $915,169.38 and approximately $21,024.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

