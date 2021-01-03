Atomic Wallet Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,131.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $34,131.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

