Aurora Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Aurora has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $1.07 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00301060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $681.58 or 0.02045041 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

