AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $11,455.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

AXPR (AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

AXPR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

