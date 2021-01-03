Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $286.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.40 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $370.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

