Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTDPY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.