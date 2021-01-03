BASIC (BASIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.49 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and $1.49 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00124177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00173692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00520252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048099 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.