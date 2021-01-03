Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

