BetProtocol (BEPRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $377,810.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $377,810.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 60.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.