BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $15,032,291.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $4,323,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.