Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021003 BTC.
About Binance USD
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
