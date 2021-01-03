Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021003 BTC.

