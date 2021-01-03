Bismuth (BIS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,429.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $6,429.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 26,550,949 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.