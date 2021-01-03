BitCapitalVendor Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $127,308.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00042427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00297793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.03 or 0.02046432 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

