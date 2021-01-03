bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $25.65 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00125092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.03 or 0.00542014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00145121 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00266770 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052242 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

