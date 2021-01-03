BitCoal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $8,922.37 and $82.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00429226 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000808 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.