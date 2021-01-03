BitCoal Price Hits $0.0036 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,297.09 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00402519 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.