Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 152% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.