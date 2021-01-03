Bitcoin Private Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $964,700.65 and $8,883.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00180817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00027081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.