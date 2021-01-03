Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $852.95 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BX Thailand and Koinex. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $852.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,615,552 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Koinex, Binance, Coinbit, YoBit, HitBTC, WazirX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, MBAex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bitrue, CoinZest, Bibox, Indodax, Coinsuper, Bitkub, OKEx, Gate.io, IDAX, FCoin, CoinEx, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Bitbns, CoinBene, Kraken, Kucoin, Korbit, Coinsquare, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bittrex, BigONE, OTCBTC, SouthXchange and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.