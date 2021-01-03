Bitcoin Zero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,983.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 132.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $152,476.18 and approximately $17,983.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 148.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

