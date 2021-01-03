BitDegree Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $242,653.13 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.