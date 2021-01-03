BitGreen Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $44,805.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002458 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, STEX and CoinExchange.

