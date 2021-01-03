Bithao Hits One Day Volume of $2.68 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bithao has a total market cap of $58.25 million and $2.68 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bithao has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00173757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00517502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00271128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019420 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Bithao Token Trading

