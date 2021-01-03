BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $313.13 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 5% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $313.13 million and $141.32 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,921,717,832 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

