BitTube Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $17,082.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00419990 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.