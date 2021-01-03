Blockstack (STX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.02 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $342.03 million and $13.02 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00273379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028377 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.15 or 0.02064330 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 945,757,398 coins and its circulating supply is 711,834,032 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.