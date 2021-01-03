BlockStamp Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and $9.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,344 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,378 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

