BlockStamp Price Up 40.8% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $16.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004719 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001540 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004788 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 34,186,365 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,399 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

