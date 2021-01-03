BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $30,413.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

