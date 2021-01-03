Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report sales of $146.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.10 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

BCOR stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Blucora in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.