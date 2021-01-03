BOLT (BOLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $111,979.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $111,979.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

