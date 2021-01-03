BonusCloud Market Capitalization Tops $712,619.19 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $712,619.19 and approximately $27,800.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00029467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $682.14 or 0.02065448 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

