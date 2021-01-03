Boosted Finance Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $687,709.95 and approximately $182,074.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $11.49 or 0.00034699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

