Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boralex from $44.50 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Boralex stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Boralex has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $37.15.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

