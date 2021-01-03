BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $722,307.51 and approximately $77.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

